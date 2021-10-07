BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Jeff Mengoli Sells 2,000 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Mengoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $152,880.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $111,120.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Jeff Mengoli sold 5,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $301,950.00.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.15 and a beta of 1.35. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $109.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. Equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in BigCommerce by 20.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 48.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,130,000 after buying an additional 1,249,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,610,000 after buying an additional 541,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,571,000 after buying an additional 1,229,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

