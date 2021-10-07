Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $151.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.25.
BHVN opened at $141.24 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.99.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $49,082,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $31,345,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,350,000 after purchasing an additional 428,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Biohaven Pharmaceutical
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.
