Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $151.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.25.

BHVN opened at $141.24 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $49,082,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $31,345,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,350,000 after purchasing an additional 428,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

