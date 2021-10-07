BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Short Interest Update

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 680,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHTG. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioHiTech Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global by 37.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioHiTech Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BioHiTech Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BHTG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,029. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65. BioHiTech Global has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.28.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 million. BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 105.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,047.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioHiTech Global will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

