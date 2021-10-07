BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $330.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.75% from the company’s previous close.

BNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.23.

Get BioNTech alerts:

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $236.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $75.35 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of -1.59.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,957,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,806,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.