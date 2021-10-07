BitDAO Price Tops $1.82 on Major Exchanges (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for $1.82 or 0.00003349 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitDAO has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. BitDAO has a total market cap of $420.19 million and $15.00 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00061884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00094177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00132027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,291.60 or 1.00170474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.84 or 0.06538547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,500,975 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

