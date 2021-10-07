Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Knight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.80.

NYSE:BKI opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.21. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Black Knight by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,485,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,676,000 after buying an additional 164,515 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Black Knight by 3.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,608,000 after buying an additional 177,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Black Knight by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,161,000 after buying an additional 151,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Black Knight by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,131,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,194,000 after buying an additional 281,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

