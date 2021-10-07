BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,155,671 Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,155,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,627,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEOV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth $89,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

VMEOV stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.