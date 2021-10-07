BlackRock Inc. Buys 37,877 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,171,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,877 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $279,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 317,569 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth $5,365,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth $3,847,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth $3,509,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth $1,985,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $35.86 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

