BlackRock Inc. Buys 7,719,872 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,065,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,719,872 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $282,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 56,865.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,403,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383,903 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 23.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,814,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,806,000 after buying an additional 718,414 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 34.4% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,581,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,442,000 after buying an additional 661,477 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,566,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,975,000 after buying an additional 171,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,043,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

BNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

BNL opened at $25.95 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

