BlackRock Inc. Has $285.83 Million Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,772,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.90% of TTEC worth $285,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TTEC in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TTEC in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TTEC by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TTEC during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TTEC by 1,885.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at $704,346,286.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,745,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $93.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $113.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $554.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

