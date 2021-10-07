BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $837.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $897.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $862.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $584.32 and a 12-month high of $959.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.