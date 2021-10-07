BlackRock Inc. Sells 28,297 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,768,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Lindsay worth $292,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 22.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 861,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,509,000 after acquiring an additional 155,417 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 533,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,217,000 after acquiring an additional 37,761 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 43.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,002,000 after acquiring an additional 88,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 251,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,914,000 after acquiring an additional 47,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 129.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,214,000 after acquiring an additional 108,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

LNN stock opened at $158.09 on Thursday. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $99.76 and a twelve month high of $179.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.63 and its 200-day moving average is $162.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

