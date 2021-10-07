Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Down 20.5% in September

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BIGZ stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,607. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $23.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 21,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $157,939.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 299.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,691,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,864 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1,659.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,064,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 159.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 126,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 409.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 55,306 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1,470.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 54,394 shares during the period.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

