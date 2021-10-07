BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTA. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 197.86 ($2.59).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile
