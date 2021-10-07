BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTA. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 197.86 ($2.59).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

