BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHN. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. 15.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MHN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.36. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,053. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $15.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

