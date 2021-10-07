BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 31.2% over the last three years.

MYI stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

