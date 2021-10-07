BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.99. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $42.62.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II
