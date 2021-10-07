Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,354 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

