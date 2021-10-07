BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) to Underperform

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

