BMO Capital Markets Lowers Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) to Underperform

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Tigress Financial downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

