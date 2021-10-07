BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URA. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,220,000. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,912,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 146,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,636,000.

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $23.53 on Thursday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15.

