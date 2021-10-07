BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 4,931 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Astronics worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,164,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 152,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 178,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 939.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 132,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 110,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities upgraded Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of ATRO opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.06. Astronics Co. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $111.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.09 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

