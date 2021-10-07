BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $370,000 Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMAT. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

