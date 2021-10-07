BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENTA. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

ENTA stock opened at $61.20 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $61.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

