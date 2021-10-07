BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,448 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

FRME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.17 million. Analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

