BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,093 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

