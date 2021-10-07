BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Up 27.2% in September

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 27.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 62,459 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DCF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,019. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

