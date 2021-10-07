Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.90 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$1.15 to C$2.35 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.83.

Shares of TSE BBD.B opened at C$2.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.33. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

