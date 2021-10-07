Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) PT Raised to $65.00 at Truist

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.
BCEI stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,282. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $51.62.
In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at $219,899,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,365,000 after purchasing an additional 548,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,752,000 after purchasing an additional 376,607 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,405,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,658 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 370,238 shares during the period.
About Bonanza Creek Energy
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
