Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) PT Raised to $65.00 at Truist

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

BCEI stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,282. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $51.62.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at $219,899,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,365,000 after purchasing an additional 548,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,752,000 after purchasing an additional 376,607 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,405,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,658 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 370,238 shares during the period.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

