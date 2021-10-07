Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.17

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.17 and last traded at C$6.08, with a volume of 53693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BNE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.79. The firm has a market cap of C$201.94 million and a PE ratio of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$53.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,280,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,949,911.38. Also, insider William Oberndorf purchased 1,021,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.53 per share, with a total value of C$6,672,873.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,938,724 shares in the company, valued at C$25,735,622.62. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,061,854 shares of company stock worth $6,878,094.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

