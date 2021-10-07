Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 1.5% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,477.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $41.68 on Thursday, reaching $2,489.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,834. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,540.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,281.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,293.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.