Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Down 20.8% in September

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAH traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.00. 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,627. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

