Boston Partners Buys 9,150 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $46,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 52,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,919,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $166.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.64 and a 200-day moving average of $163.46. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.64 and a 1-year high of $178.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

