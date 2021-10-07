Boston Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,051,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,693 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $37,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $77,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,976,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,895,000 after buying an additional 100,314 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

KOS stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 3.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $384.12 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

