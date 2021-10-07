Boston Partners Sells 7,060 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 884,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $29,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,001,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,550,000 after purchasing an additional 84,678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,911,000 after purchasing an additional 579,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 711,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,530,000 after buying an additional 218,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,436 shares of company stock worth $2,051,996. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COOP opened at $41.42 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $41.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

