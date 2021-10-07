Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 250,000 DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000. DiDi Global accounts for 1.7% of Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIDI. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $990,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 8.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiDi Global stock traded up 0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 7.92. 444,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,882,191. DiDi Global Inc. has a 52-week low of 7.16 and a 52-week high of 18.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 8.52.

Separately, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

DiDi Global Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

