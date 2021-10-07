Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.95

Shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.95 and traded as low as $3.70. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 480,022 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.09.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 35.91% and a negative return on equity of 75.93%. The company had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the first quarter worth $98,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

