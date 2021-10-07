Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5,927.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,632 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.03. 530,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,583,224. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

