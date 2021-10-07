British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Up 33.1% in September

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the August 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
British American Tobacco stock opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.
BTI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
