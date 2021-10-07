British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Up 33.1% in September

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the August 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

BTI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,436 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,091,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,219,000 after acquiring an additional 102,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

