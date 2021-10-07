British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 485.43 ($6.34).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on British Land from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 618 ($8.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of LON:BLND traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Thursday, hitting GBX 489.90 ($6.40). 1,681,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,264. British Land has a 52 week low of GBX 336.30 ($4.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 518.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 514.45. The company has a market cap of £4.54 billion and a PE ratio of -4.40.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.