Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.1% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $44,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after buying an additional 278,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after buying an additional 176,270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,439,000 after buying an additional 98,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after buying an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $9.54 on Thursday, hitting $498.32. 16,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,937. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $490.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.42 and a twelve month high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

