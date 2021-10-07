Brokerages Anticipate Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Avangrid also reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 24.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,767 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 23.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,296,000 after purchasing an additional 313,371 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 144.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 308,114 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth $15,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 301,284 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,365. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

