Brokerages Anticipate Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will post sales of $23.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.50 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $15.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $92.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.10 million to $92.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $117.56 million, with estimates ranging from $114.02 million to $121.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.09 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of CSTL traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.48. 6,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,955. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.60 and its 200-day moving average is $67.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.35 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $710,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,167,087.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,908 shares of company stock worth $8,596,726 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 215,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after buying an additional 175,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 550.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after buying an additional 111,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 50,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

