Brokerages Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). Oil States International posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $145.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 5,458.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 169,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oil States International during the 1st quarter worth $528,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OIS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 54,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,608. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35. The company has a market cap of $403.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

