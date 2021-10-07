Brokerages Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to Announce $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will post $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.69. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $6.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THC. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.44.

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.31. 23,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.68. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $76.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 2.58.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

