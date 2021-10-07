Brokerages Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Theravance Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($1.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million.

TBPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.94. 437,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,433. The company has a market cap of $583.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

