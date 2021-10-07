Brokerages Expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. AXIS Capital reported earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AXIS Capital.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,477,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,825,000 after purchasing an additional 248,141 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 211,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,658,000 after purchasing an additional 192,609 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3,865.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 170,517 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXS stock traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $49.75. 729,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $58.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXIS Capital (AXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.