Brokerages Expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Community Health Systems reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,038,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 19.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1,233.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 855,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 791,699 shares during the period.

NYSE:CYH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,978. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

