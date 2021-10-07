Brokerages Expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.50). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,791. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $215.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

