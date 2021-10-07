Brokerages Expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. Harmonic posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of HLIT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,084. The company has a market cap of $888.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -872.13, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

